Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 16,250 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,836 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,187,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,294,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

