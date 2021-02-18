Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,000. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

LEG stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

