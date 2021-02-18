Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,432,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VRSK stock opened at $188.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.
