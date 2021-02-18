Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,432,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $188.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.