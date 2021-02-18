Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -133.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,302 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

