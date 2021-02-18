Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

