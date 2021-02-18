Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 69,059 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Simulations Plus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,038,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.53, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $309,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,751 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,949 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLP. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

