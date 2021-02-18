Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 14th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

YUM opened at $104.34 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

