U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.19

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 10478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.
The company has a market capitalization of $855.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.
