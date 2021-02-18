iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Stake Reduced by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,923,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 117,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 48,043 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $25.49 on Thursday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

