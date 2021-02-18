Motco Purchases New Shares in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 106.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NXP stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.