Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on MRWSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $12.19 on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

