Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on MRWSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $12.19 on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

