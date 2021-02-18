Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

GNRC opened at $355.32 on Thursday. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

