Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Issued By Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,574,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,604,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after purchasing an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.