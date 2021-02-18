Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 157.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 356,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 218,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

