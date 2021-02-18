IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,492 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 160,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

