13,210 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,993,000 after acquiring an additional 527,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,010 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after acquiring an additional 596,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after acquiring an additional 60,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,437,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,047 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

