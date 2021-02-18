TCF National Bank Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

