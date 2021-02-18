Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264,418 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.28% of Vedanta worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vedanta during the third quarter worth $3,141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vedanta by 720.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 330,948 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 78.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 1,151.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 257,545 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

