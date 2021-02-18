SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 142,365 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,021 shares of company stock worth $69,084 and sold 179,489 shares worth $5,045,103. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

