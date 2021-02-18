Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

DCMYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CLSA downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DCMYY stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Ntt Docomo has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

