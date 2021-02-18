Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRRVY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.