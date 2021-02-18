The Graph (GRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $666.01 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $666.01 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00004257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.00906727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00045267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.74 or 0.05113528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

