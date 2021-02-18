Ekso Bionics’ (EKSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.