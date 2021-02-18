Ekso Bionics’ (EKSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Aegis in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.28.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.