Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,545,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,503,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,280,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after buying an additional 246,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,484,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,979,000 after buying an additional 153,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

UNM stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

