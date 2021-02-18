Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 154.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $91.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

