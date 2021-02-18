Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,624 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.48% of Badger Meter worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $105.10 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.14.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

