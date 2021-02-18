Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.