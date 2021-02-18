JNB Advisors LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

