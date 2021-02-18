iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

