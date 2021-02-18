Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 8,518 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.10% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 148,930 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $263.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.09. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

