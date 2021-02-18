Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.40 Million Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,290 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.51% of Team worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Team by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Team by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Team by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 75,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $298.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

