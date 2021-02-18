Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 146 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VMware were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $330,519,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,984,210 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $285,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $141.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

