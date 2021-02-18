VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,216,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,217,000 after purchasing an additional 470,584 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,784,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,670,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

