dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the January 14th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE DMYD opened at $19.16 on Thursday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,338,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,518,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. II

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

