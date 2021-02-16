Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) & Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genfit and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 3 2 5 0 2.20 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Genfit presently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 110.91%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.10, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Genfit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Genfit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genfit and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.64% -45.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genfit and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit $45.88 million 4.54 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.79 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$197.56 million ($1.59) -29.92

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genfit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genfit beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic tests for the identification of patients with NASH; NIS4 for identifying patients with NASH and fibrosis; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer. It is also developing tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and peripheral blood lymphocyte therapies for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia through its sponsored trials, as well as in other oncology indications through collaborations. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University, and MedImmune; and research collaboration with Cellectis S.A. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

