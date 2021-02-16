Analysts Anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report sales of $419.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $429.56 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $278.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

