Contrasting Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) & GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Luminex has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Luminex and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex 4.60% 3.75% 2.73% GenMark Diagnostics -16.95% -39.36% -13.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminex and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $334.64 million 3.92 -$3.84 million ($0.21) -134.33 GenMark Diagnostics $88.02 million 18.53 -$47.35 million ($0.82) -27.73

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than GenMark Diagnostics. Luminex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GenMark Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Luminex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Luminex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Luminex and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 0 0 1 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Luminex currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.35%. Given Luminex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Luminex is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Summary

Luminex beats GenMark Diagnostics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

