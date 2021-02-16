Zacks: Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

DOX stock opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Amdocs by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amdocs by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after acquiring an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,752,000 after acquiring an additional 178,596 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

