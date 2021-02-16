CSFB Boosts Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$69.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLF. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock opened at C$62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.79, for a total value of C$845,849.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,115,010. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,473.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

