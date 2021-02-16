Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$130.63.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$119.90 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$120.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

