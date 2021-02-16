Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$99.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$88.50 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$97.88.

TSE:TIH opened at C$92.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$88.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.69. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$94.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.14, for a total value of C$27,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,964,798.70. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total transaction of C$265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,369,445.35. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,476 shares of company stock worth $1,681,274.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

