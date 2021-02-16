WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.10.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$115.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.13. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$59.83 and a 1-year high of C$127.54. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.46.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

