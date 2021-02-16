William Blair Weighs in on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock worth $69,075,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

