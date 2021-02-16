Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Cut by Analyst

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $54.98 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

