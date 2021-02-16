Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

UAA opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Under Armour by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.