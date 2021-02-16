Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VII. National Bank Financial cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

VII stock opened at C$8.60 on Monday. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$8.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.