Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,441,220 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

