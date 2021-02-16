FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Apache Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Apache in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Apache stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Apache by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 994,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

