UBS ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) Trading 0.7% Higher

UBS ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.