Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) Shares Down 23.1%

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) were down 23.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 79,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 55,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

